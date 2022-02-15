Council leader backs Shrewsbury Riverside regeneration plans

An artist’s impression of how the project could look if the revamp of Shrewsbury goes ahead

Last week Shropshire Council unveiled proposals for a huge re-shaping of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, in what would be one of the county's biggest ever development projects.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Labour leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said he supported the concept, and aspirations to create up to 2,000 new jobs.

He said: "I welcome the plans, they are within the overall proposals of the Big Town Plan, which was well received when it went out to consultation.

"It deals with what is an increasingly derelict part of the town and promises to bring up to 2,000 jobs, and a number of residential properties as well."

Councillor Mosley said the proposal would "add to the vibrancy" of the area, and also has the potential to bring improved services, facilities, and much-needed income for Shropshire.

He added that it would also lead to vital regeneration for one of the most dilapidated parts of the town centre.

He said: "It is unused space, dead space, and increasingly becoming derelict as a consequence. Clearly the Big Town Plan had clear proposals and the borough plans take that a stage further."

He added: "I think there could be a massive advantage economically, socially, and culturally, and not just from those people occupying the buildings but also from tourists and visitors coming into town and using it from all over the country."

The plans, which will be considered by Shropshire Council's cabinet later this week, would see the demolition of the Riverside Centre, as well as the nearby Raven Meadows multi-storey car park, bus station and Pride Hill Shopping Centre – which closed last year.

In their place will be a new leisure site, with intentions for it to host a cinema, a new multi-agency base or 'Shirehall', a 'transport hub', up to two hotels, offices, and up to 270 homes.

A main feature of the plan is improving the public space, providing a destination for people to visit.

Estimates from the council say it could lead to another 750,000 people visiting every year, as well as creating 2,000 jobs.