Western Power Distribution said the power cut was affecting 924 homes in the Greenfields and Coton Hill area of the town.
The electric company said the fault was first reported shortly before 9am.
Engineers have been dispatched to deal with the problem and the company said it was anticipating fixing the fault shortly.
An update on the Western Power website said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8.53am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."