1,000 homes hit by power cut in Shrewsbury

By Dominic Robertson

Nearly 1,000 homes in Shrewsbury are without power due to an 'underground network' fault.

Western Power Distribution said the power cut was affecting 924 homes in the Greenfields and Coton Hill area of the town.

The electric company said the fault was first reported shortly before 9am.

Engineers have been dispatched to deal with the problem and the company said it was anticipating fixing the fault shortly.

An update on the Western Power website said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8.53am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

