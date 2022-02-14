Shoppers to vote for favourite Shrewsbury market trader

Shrewsbury Market Hall traders Alison Staples, Robin Nugent and Libby Gilksman

People visiting Shrewsbury Market Hall can choose their Market Trader of the Year 2022 when they visit. Votes must be in before March 31.

The trader with the most votes will win a Mayor of Shrewsbury award at a ceremony in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on April 28.

The chance for recognition comes after the market was voted runner up in the national Market Hall of the Year awards.

Since the inception of the award for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have been The Market Buffet in 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit & vegetable stall in 2015, Café Aleoli in 2016 and 2018, The Card Stall in 2019 and Ewe & Ply in 2020.

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be deposited in the ballot box provided. Duplicate entries will not be counted.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Julian Dean, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to vote for their favourite Market Hall trader and I would encourage people to visit and cast their vote. With such a great range of businesses there, it won’t be an easy decision.”

Mike Cox, outdoor recreation and asset manager for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “Following the great result in the national Market Hall of the Year awards, we know just how popular the Market Hall is with shoppers, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate all of the wonderful businesses we have here.