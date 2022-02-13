Firefighters were sent to Severn View, Eaton Constantine, at around 2am todaySUN where a car was on fire in a farmer's field.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service had no information on the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman said: "At 2am on Sunday, February 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved one vehicle which was on fire in a field. One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale."