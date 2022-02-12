Elected mayor would just add to bureaucracy in Shropshire - council leader

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton says an elected mayor for the county would be 'an extra layer of bureaucracy'

The view of Tory Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton puts her at odds with ministers who want mayors to oversee regions.

Shropshire Council lost out in a bid to secure the first round of ‘County Deal’ funding from the government last week – a package that could have been worth up to £1bn if successful.

Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove said he wanted future discussions with Shropshire about the bid in the context of “plans for a new form of combined authority model”.

He made it clear that significant funding for the county could be on condition that a mayor is elected, overseeing the whole region including Telford.

Mr Gove said every area of the country that wants a ‘County Deal’ will “have a devolution deal with powers at or approaching the highest level of devolution”.

The situation has led to suggestions Shropshire will need to adopt one of three new devolution models, one of which would see the creation of an elected mayor, similar to Andy Street in the West Midlands.

However a spokesman for Mr Gove's department said that "while strong local leadership is fundamental to devolution, a mayor is not a requirement for a County Deal."

Councillor Picton said the council would be meeting with Mr Gove to discuss the plans, but that she questioned the purpose of bringing in an elected mayor for the area.

She said: “I think what the government are looking for is councils to work together under a directly elected mayor or governor.

“We were told by the then Secretary of State, Robert Jenrick, that this was not about local government reorganisation.

“I am not suggesting they want a merger between us and Telford & Wrekin or another authority, but what they believe is working together under an elected mayor is the road they are going down.”

Councillor Picton said she was not in favour of the concept, adding: “What does that extra layer of bureaucracy give to the residents of Shropshire? What difference will it make?”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Labour leader Shaun Davies has previously said he is opposed to a merger with Shropshire or an elected county mayor.