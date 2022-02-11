Robbo and Roberto Carlos to fly down the wing when Brazil legend plays in Shrewsbury

Bull in the Barne footballer and Samuel Wood estate agent George 'Robbo' Robinson is looking forward to lining up with Roberto Carlos

Sensational news that World Cup winner Roberto Carlos will be playing for Shrewsbury side Bull in the Barne sparked excitement last week. Bull player and estate agent George Robinson is looking forward to lining up with the former Real Madrid ace.

George, known as Robbo, plays left wing, so he could find himself linking up with the man considered the best left back in the history of football.

The 30-year-old, who works for Samuel Wood estate agents in Shrewsbury, said: “Roberto Carlos is a football hero of everyone on the team. Last year I took a free kick in a match, and I said to my teammates ‘I’m going to do a Roberto Carlos’ because he is regarded as the best left-back in history and is famous for his free kicks. I can’t believe I am going to play alongside him.

“I think we will be excited, nervous and there will be a lot of anticipation. But I can speak for all of us when I say we are grateful for the opportunity and eager to impress him on the pitch.”

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is to turn out for pub side Bull In The Barne FC

George has played for the side for five years. The Bull's kit is the same colour as Samuel Wood's branding, so he gets a reminder every day ahead of the biggest game of his life.

He could not believe his team had won the eBay Dream Transfer raffle to sign the legend. Now the lads are featuring in a documentary around the game, which is in support of Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

“I know you could enter as many times as you wanted for £5 a ticket and we only entered once, so it’s amazing we won the raffle," said George.

“The One Show are filming a documentary of the match."