EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt urges support for theatres during Shrewsbury camper van visit

Adam Woodyatt

The soap veteran is starring in Looking Good Dead at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, which ends its run this weekend, after travelling to the county in his camper van.

The 53-year-old says he loves being on tour in front of live audiences and urged people to get out to theatres.

The star, who has played Ian Beale on Eastenders since 1985, said: "It's not just our show. If people just go and look and see what else is on at the theatre, all the tours are going on. The theatres need support. The local businesses around those theatres need support. If you don't go, you're going to lose them."

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant was parked up in his van when speaking, saying: "I'm travelling in my motorhome, getting to see parts of the country I've never seen. I'm in a service station outside Shrewsbury!"

Looking Good Dead, the show he his appearing in, is a stage adaptation of one of the thrilling Roy Grace series of books, written by Peter James. Tom Bryce, played by Woodyatt. becomes a witness to a vicious murder. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he faces a race against time to crack the case and save the Bryce family’s lives.

Looking Good Dead with Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett

Woodyatt said: "We're having an absolute blast touring this around. The audience reaction never ceases to amaze me. People are laughing in places they really shouldn't. The subject matter's a little bit dark. Someone said we had more twists and turns in it than an Olympic gymnast.

"It's the first time I've done a straight play since I was 13. I'd forgotten how much I loved it. It's completely rekindled my love for acting."

Woodyatt, who attended Llanidloes High School, just across the Welsh border in Powys, isn't the only ex-Enders star appearing in Shrewsbury. In fact, his work ex-wife Laurie Brett, who played Jane Beale, is in the show.

He said: "We're back together again. The first leg of the tour it was great working together. There's something special about working with her. It's so easy."

But has his reconnection with his former soap colleague given Woodyatt the taste for a return to the East End?

He said: "I'm loving being back in the theatre. If someone comes up with another job, I might do that. If there's another a TV job I might do that."