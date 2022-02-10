Instructors go wild for bushcraft skills at Shrewsbury leisure resort

Love2Stay activities manager Cassie Miles with instructors Oli Wilde and Will Chatting practicing their bushcraft and Saplings Woodland School skills

Cassie Miles, Oli Wilde, Will Chatting and Ali Perkins from Love2Stay in Shrewsbury have all achieved the Adventuremark Provider Accreditation, which applies to all adventure activities and to all age groups.

During bushcraft sessions at Love2Stay, participants learn a range of skills, from carving and survival to cooking. They can learn how to make a tent peg, shelter, a fire and popcorn and roast marshmallows without a match or firelighter.

For younger children, between the ages of two and four years old, there’s Saplings Woodland School which includes activities based around a mud kitchen area, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10am.

It is hoped the new activity will encourage more visitors to the venue, which enjoyed a "staycation" boom last year.

Laura Wilde, business development manager, said: “Love2Stay will be celebrating its fifth birthday this year and the resort has become a very popular leisure and adventure destination. We are also attracting many more local families who come to enjoy the children’s play park.”