Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean. Picture: Drew Forsyth

The Welsh star, who has appeared on hit shows including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You, will be bringing her show Home Truths to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

She will be in town on Friday, February 8. The audience "can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy".

The comedian hosts her own show on Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

She also hosts a true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla, which has more than 350,000 monthly listeners.