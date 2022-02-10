Notification Settings

Comedy star Kiri Pritchard-McLean to share 'Home Truths' on Shrewsbury visit

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Popular comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will be performing in Shropshire this spring.

Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean. Picture: Drew Forsyth
The Welsh star, who has appeared on hit shows including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You, will be bringing her show Home Truths to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

She will be in town on Friday, February 8. The audience "can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy".

The comedian hosts her own show on Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

She also hosts a true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla, which has more than 350,000 monthly listeners.

For tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

