Strike action planned at Shrewsbury school

Shrewsbury High School

Over 1,500 members of staff at Girls' Day School Trust's 23 independent schools will form a picket line and rally in protest by the National Education Union at what they say are proposals to slash their pensions. Six days of strike action have been planned at schools all over the country from London to Nottingham.

An NEU spokesman said : "If this were to go ahead, teachers will be at least 20-per-cent worse off on average in terms of the annual amount they receive in pension payments.

"The trust has been unable and unwilling to demonstrate any financial imperative for this decision. What is in the public domain shows trust finances to be in good health."

Shrewsbury High School, based at Town Walls, is one of the leading independent schools in Shropshire and educates girls aged from four-18.