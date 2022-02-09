Notification Settings

Shrewsbury care home helps town group,

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

The kind hearted team at a care home have been backing the Shrewbury Parkinson's Support Group by making cupcakes for their meetings.

Head Chef Claire
Staff at Mount House and Severn View care home in Shrewsbury came up with the idea to support the group, which has been run by Fred Jones for over 21 years.

Becky Pugh, general manager of the home based in The Mount, said: "Not only is Claire, our Head Chef making delicious meals and treats for our residents she also made gorgeous cupcakes for the group's meeting which we thought would be a nice gesture."

The Parkinson’s Support Group meet at Harlescott social club Roselyn, Shrewsbury on the first Thursday of every month at 2pm with all welcome.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

