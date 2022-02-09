Shrewsbury care home helps town group,

Head Chef Claire

Staff at Mount House and Severn View care home in Shrewsbury came up with the idea to support the group, which has been run by Fred Jones for over 21 years.

Becky Pugh, general manager of the home based in The Mount, said: "Not only is Claire, our Head Chef making delicious meals and treats for our residents she also made gorgeous cupcakes for the group's meeting which we thought would be a nice gesture."