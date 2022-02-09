Overnight road closures for Shrewsbury resurfacing work

The roadworks are set to start on February 21

Shropshire Council is carrying out the work at Heathgates Roundabout and Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury from February 21 to March 2.

The work, which will consist of resurfacing, new road markings and other improvements, will take place overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Sunday.

A spokesman for the council said: "Due to the nature of the works, and to ensure they are completed in a safe manner, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 8pm to 6am. Lane closures and diversions will be in place as detailed in the road closure and diversion plans. These closures and diversions will be in place from 8pm until 6am each day.

"A section of road from the traffic lights towards the town centre will be left to prevent Severn Trent digging up the newly-laid surface when they carry out installations for a new development.

"The programme is liable to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather. All changes will be highlighted on 'advanced warning' signs.