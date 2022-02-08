From left to right: Ben Morgan, Alex Dale, Jamie Brady, Isabelle Morris, Emilia Griffiths, Atharv Sagdeo.

Held last week the challenge brought together teams from Prestfelde School, Malvern St James, Lucton School, Wrekin College, Belvidere and Thomas Adams School.

Prestfelde School were the event's hosts and were announced winners of the STEM (science, design and technology, engineering and maths activity day.

The Faraday Challenge brings together STEM subjects in an engaging way, to encourage the development of young people’s problem solving and communication skills. It challenges teams to workshop, design, prototype, build and finally pitch their STEM solution.

James Peakman, the event co-ordinator and head of science at Prestfelde School, was delighted with the success of the event.

He said: “Thank you to the Institute of Engineering and Technology for the fantastic opportunity of hosting this competition.

It was a pleasure to welcome so many schools to Prestfelde.

"Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed the event and we were delighted to win the trophy for 2022.