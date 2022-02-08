Private school's former IT boss admits stealing computers to sell for profit

Neil Allen, the ex-IT boss at Shrewsbury School, admitted one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal at Shrewsbury Crown Court. The 60-year-old also denied a further count of fraud.

His co-conspirator, Richard John Leach, 53, also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal. The charges relate to crimes carried out over a period of almost five years, from June 2014 to March 2019.