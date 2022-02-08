Notification Settings

Private school's former IT boss admits stealing computers to sell for profit

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A private school's former head of IT has admitted stealing computers to sell them for cash.

Neil Allen, the ex-IT boss at Shrewsbury School, admitted one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal at Shrewsbury Crown Court. The 60-year-old also denied a further count of fraud.

His co-conspirator, Richard John Leach, 53, also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal. The charges relate to crimes carried out over a period of almost five years, from June 2014 to March 2019.

Allen, of Jordash Court, Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, and Leach, of Orchard Way, West Sussex, are expected back in court for sentencing during the week beginning March 14.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

