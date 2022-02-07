Hundreds of Salopians pay homage to the humble potato

Potato Day at Wattlesborough Village Hall. In Picture: James Mckay 5 from Whittington selling seeds..

The Shropshire Organic Gardeners annual event has been running for 17 years and the organisers think visitors were really happy to be able to attend an in-person event again.

"It was absolutely fantastic," said Rachel Strivens, the SOG chairwoman. "There were far more people than expected and the atmosphere was really buzzing."

They think around 400 people passed through the doors of the hall for Saturday's event at the regular venue, which sits on the Shrewsbury to Welshpool Road, and Ms Strivens says people were "letting their hair down."

Some of the 100 members of SOG had first choice of their tubers on Friday before Saturday's big day.

A 10kg bag of Duke of York first earlies proved very popular and the members snapped them all up before the public had a chance.

But there were something like 27 organic varieties to choose from, all with their different flavours, shapes and colours.

"Potato growing took off during lockdown," said Ms Strivens. "A 20p tuber can produce a good crop of potatoes, and they can be grown in boxes and in a bag of compost - all you have to do is water them!"

The most popular variety proved to be the Charlotte, which produced salad potatoes.

"I think people who turned up at 2.30 were a little disappointed because most of the tables were bare by them," said Ms Strivens. "There is huge demand for some tubers and you have to beat the rush!"

It is hoped that the event will be able to raise money for charity, too.

The organic gardeners hold monthly meetings and further details can be found on the group's website: http://shropshireorganicgardeners.org.uk/