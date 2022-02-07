Foreground, left to right: Barbara Costello, Jane Asterley Berry, Stuart Hill and Claire Kirby. In the background are other Severn Trent river rangers.

Claire Kirby, Barbara Costello, and Jane Asterley Berry are a part of the Coton Hill based campaign group Up Sewage Creek and have dubbed themselves the Severn Sistas.

They handed over letters to chief executive Liv Garfield to a team of the company's River Rangers, led by Stuart Hill.

On Monday a handing over ceremony was held at the Flash Garden site of their local Combined Sewage Overflow (CSO) where their campaigning started last October.