Leaders hail Shrewsbury market success in national contest

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Leaders have hailed the success of Shropshire market ranked among the very best in the country.

Shrewsbury market traders Alison Staples, Robin Nugent and Libby Gilksman

Shrewsbury Market Hall was named as runner-up in Britain's Favourite Market for 2022, and the recognition has been appreciated in the town.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We are thrilled that Shrewsbury Market Hall has been recognised as one of Britain’s Favourite Markets, especially after the tough trading conditions of the last two years. The result bears great testimony to those who make it happen, showing outstanding customer service and a commitment to providing value for money."

Mike Cox, outdoor recreation and asset manager for the town council, added: “We would like to congratulate Bury market for winning such a tough competition. Being in the top ten is an achievement in itself and being announced as runner-up is such a fantastic result.

“The Market Hall has always done well in the national competition and that’s down to the great combination of our Market Hall team, the traders and our wonderful customers.

“Over the last two years, it has been extremely difficult for everyone, but by adapting to the changing circumstances, and with the support from our customers and traders, we’ve managed to maintain a successful market, which continues to surprise our visitors both locally and from further afield.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

