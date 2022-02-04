Paths freshened up at Shrewsbury nature reserve

Volunteers help spread wood chip on the paths in Copthorne Park

The routes at Copthorne Park have been worked on by Shrewsbury Town Council staff and residents.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “We were recently contacted by users of Copthorne Park who kindly offered to spread wood chip along the paths to improve the muddy conditions.

“We were able to deliver several trailer loads of chip produced by our tree safety works and with everyone working together, it was moved in a couple of hours.

“We will be supplying more chip this week for the group to cover the other side of the park and we would like to thank everyone who came along to help out.

"The work being undertaken will benefit everyone who uses this nature reserve.”