Paths freshened up at Shrewsbury nature reserve

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Muddy paths at a Shrewsbury nature reserve have been given a freshen up so visitors can enjoy walking along them again.

Volunteers help spread wood chip on the paths in Copthorne Park
The routes at Copthorne Park have been worked on by Shrewsbury Town Council staff and residents.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “We were recently contacted by users of Copthorne Park who kindly offered to spread wood chip along the paths to improve the muddy conditions.

“We were able to deliver several trailer loads of chip produced by our tree safety works and with everyone working together, it was moved in a couple of hours.

“We will be supplying more chip this week for the group to cover the other side of the park and we would like to thank everyone who came along to help out.

"The work being undertaken will benefit everyone who uses this nature reserve.”

The park is popular with walkers and joggers. Community involvement is encouraged, and the countryside team’s weekly volunteer party can often be found working there.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

