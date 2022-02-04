Lead stolen from building near Shrewsbury

Police are investigating the theft from the Atcham area, and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a theft of lead from a large building which occurred in the Atcham area within the last three months.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 22/10269/22.