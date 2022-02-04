Hospital admissions increase in county as health officials issue jab plea

At total of 72 beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients in Shropshire during the most recently recorded week at the end of January.

County health bosses have warned that the majority of people who are seriously ill with the virus are unvaccinated.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Cases have remained stable in this time, but there has been another increase in the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in our local hospitals.

"The majority of people who are seriously ill with the virus are unvaccinated. It’s not too late to get the jab, even if it is the first dose. Please protect yourself and help ease the pressure on the NHS.

“We continue to see outbreaks in schools and care homes and our public health officers are working closely with these settings to minimise the spread of the virus.

“As we move forward without any legal restrictions except for self-isolation if testing positive, we rely on our residents to help us keep Shropshire safe and protect the NHS. After nearly two years, we are now learning how to live alongside this virus as safely as possible, and that does mean being cautious and taking small personal steps to reduce transmission.

"Simple things like wearing a face covering in crowded places, and testing for Covid-19 before you mix in large groups, will make a difference.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “I am encouraged to see so many of you being responsible and doing your part to keep our communities safe.

“The pandemic isn’t over, and as we can see from our local hospitals, people are still getting seriously ill. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, it is important to take a PCR test and, by law, self-isolate appropriately.