Council allocates 27,000 trees in 'Tree for the Jubilee' call

The Queen’s Green Canopy – map of parishes engaged

Shropshire Council’s climate team has allocated 27,000 trees under its annual free tree scheme, and parish councils have successfully applied for a limited number of special commemorative trees and plaques linked directly to the The Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, is asking for every tree planted to be recorded on the interactive The Queen’s Green Canopy map.

The The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a sustainable tree planting initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'.

A copy of the interactive map will be gifted to Her Majesty during the Jubilee year.

Ian Nellins said: “As well as being a lasting celebration of the Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, every tree planted will also help improve our county’s air quality and count towards our climate targets.

“The planted trees will also ‘lock up’ carbon and provide other environmental benefits as they grow and mature, contributing in their own small way towards our ambition of making Shropshire net zero carbon by 2030.

“A map has been produced to show the 17 parishes that have already requested their free tree and plaque from Shropshire Council, and we would encourage them to list these as being part of the The Queen’s Green Canopy, and that’s the same for anyone who has planted a tree since October 2021.”

Those parishes are Knockin, Wem, Hopesay, Worthen with Shelve, Munslow, Whittington, Bayston Hill, Church Pulverbatch, Oswestry Rural, Shrewsbury, Leighton and Eaton Constantine, Myndtown, Norbury, Ratlinghope, Ford, Chirbury and Wentnor.

Anna Turner, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, added: “If every tree planted by the parishes was registered on the interactive map that would certainly help make the county stand out, and then if everyone planting trees in their own gardens this season could also join in it would help even more.”

Tree planting season lasts until the end of March 2022 and restarts in October 2022.