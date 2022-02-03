Shrewsbury market takes runner-up spot in national competition

Awards success – Alison Staples, Robin Nugent and Libby Gilksman at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Both Shrewsbury and Wellington made it through to the finals of the best British market category.

At a ceremony in Birmingham, the top award went to Bury Market with Shrewsbury and Swansea declared runners-up.

Kate Gittens, site manager at Shrewsbury Indoor Market, said the market had a really vibrant vibe that its customers loved.

She thanked all the customers for voting for the market and getting it into the runner-up spot.

"I and the team may provide a safe building but it is down to the stallholders providing such a mix of products and the atmosphere that bring in the customers.

"We have a wonderful team here."

She said the mix of market stalls and eateries was very important.

"Shrewsbury market is an all-round destination."

The market managed to remain open in one form or another during the pandemic.

"Trading carried on and our stallholders served our customers, whether face-to-face for essential goods and/or deliveries and on-line. They were able to flip there businesses around to continue in extraordinary circumstances."

"I truly believe that the market and the stallholders have come through this stronger than ever. They have re-configured their businesses and and are doing fantastically well."

The indoor market took the top award of Britain's Favourite Market in 2018 and the Best Midlands Market in 2019 and 2020.

Wellington Indoor Market reached the top 10 in the nationwide competition while Oswestry Market was highly commended.