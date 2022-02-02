Pervert plumber planted hidden cameras to spy on naked women in Shrewsbury

Steven Pitt, aged 49, used his position to set up cameras in the shower at one home and in a bedroom at another so he could watch unknowing women expose themselves for his own sexual gratification.

Pitt sobbed throughout his sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court, which first heard how he fitted one camera while working on a bathroom when the female homeowner was out swimming.

She later noticed that there was something which looked like a pen which had been taped in place on the shower unit.

"She knew it was a camera looking at her," said Sara Beddows, prosecuting. Images gathered showed the victim removing her swimming costume.

The court heard how at another address, he put a hidden camera in the bedroom, capturing footage of a woman in her underwear, as well as her private parts.

An impact statement from one of the victims said: "I feel humiliated. People I don't even know have seen it. They should not have seen me in that way. It has caused me to feel anxiety at a level I have never felt before."

Pitt, of Nuthatch Close, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism. The first offence was committed on February 23, 2020, and the second later that year on October 19.

The court heard that Pitt's marriage of 22 years has broken down since his offending came to light, and that he pays £1,600 to his wife each month.

His defence solicitor asked District Judge Marcus Waite to spare Pitt from prison due to the difficulties it would cause his family.

Pitt was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days, as well as pay £330.

"These offences committed are a really serious breach of trust," said the district judge. Speaking of one of the victims, he added: "She described being humiliated and violated.