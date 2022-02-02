Architect to cycle Lands End to John O Groats for county charities

Carl Huntley outside the Base Architects offices in Shrewsbury with his Huntley Racing Cycle’s bike.

Carl Huntley, from Shrewsbury, will be riding unsupported from Lands End to John O Groats, in aid of Hope House and Severn Hospice.

Mr Huntley, 47, will be taking on the challenge in May.

He will be aiming to complete the distance of 881 miles in under six days with only 55 hours in the saddle – no mean feat when the current world record on a road bike is 43 hours, 25 minutes and 13 seconds.

Mr Huntley, who is chief executive of Base Architects in Shrewsbury, said: “I am undertaking this event to support two charities that do incredible work.

"It is a challenge that I have thought about for over two decades and now I have finally plucked up the courage to take it on."

Hope House provides specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children and their families.

The care, for those with life limiting illnesses, can range from birth up to 25 years.

Severn Hospice provides support and care for people across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

To make the challenge even more interesting, Mr Huntley will be riding a pre-production racing bike designed by HRC Racing Frames.

He is also riding solo to make the challenge as carbon neutral as possible.

He said: "One of the most challenging factors is the short time frame which I have set myself in order to complete it – most riders take between 10 to 14 days to ride the route, however, to complete it in under six days will mean that I will be riding for between 10 to 12 hours to complete 160 miles per day.

“However supporting Hope House will give me more focus when I go through inevitable periods of self-doubt during the challenge, thinking about the support they give to families when they need it most.”

Base Architects, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Cheshire & Conwy, has supported a number of local charities, most recently Hope House with its Final Moments Matter campaign, helping the charity to raise more than £500,000 to fund their end of life care services.

Hope House fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are so grateful to Carl for undertaking this huge challenge to raise money for the children and families we care for at Hope House. It will be tough, but we have every faith in him and wish him the best of luck.