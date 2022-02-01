Popular resident ends sinkhole nightmare for villagers near Shrewsbury after 137 days

Nicola Bennett cuts the tape to reopen the road with former parish councillor Shirlie Briers

The road defect in Cutbury Hollow in Fitz, near Shrewsbury, caused regular chaos on the roads, with disgruntled motorists getting into confrontation with residents, not wanting to take the four-mile detour.

Now, after a year, the surface has been filled in and fixed, and resident Nicola Bennett was asked to cut the ribbon. Nicola, who has Down's Syndrome, was also presented with a bouquet of flowers, as residents felt it was an occasion which ought to be celebrated.

Shirlie Briers, who recently retired from Bomere Heath Parish Council after serving for 25 years, said: "The sinkhole has been a nightmare for motorists and locals travelling between Montford Bridge and Shrewsbury for twelve months. Local residents have suffered nightmare conditions throughout, with over 137 days with non-functioning traffic lights, over a third of the year.

The sinkhole in Fitz

"We have had litter on a daily basis and, even more concerning, abuse. (There have been) dozens of occasions of frustrated, irate and threatening behaviour from Shropshire folk who took exception of the time the job took and the poor functioning of the traffic lights, which caused regular head-to-heads.

"In the summertime people would be sat outside our property with blaring music playing, using their mobile phones on speaker with the addition of ‘choice’ language night and day.

Traffic problems were caused by the sinkhole

"Of course we must not forget the cones. The cones were part of a chess game and again wiped out by a minimum of half a dozen each night.