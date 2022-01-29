Shrewsbury mayor seeking unsung heroes ahead of awards

Julian Dean has begun his 12-month term as mayor of Shrewsbury

Councillor Julian Dean is asking businesses, organisations and residents to make nominations for the town’s annual civic awards.

The awards are designed to recognise those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the town.

Nominations are invited in nine categories, which will be judged by a panel of Shrewsbury Town Council members and officers, with the winners revealed at an awards evening in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on April 28.

The mayor will also present his special awards to people he has met throughout his mayoral year and who have played a key part in helping make Shrewsbury a special place to live and work.

The award categories are Built Heritage, which recognises contributions towards the town's important heritage buildings; Business, Climate Emergency, Community, Courtesy, Environmental, Youth, Tourism and Lifetime Achievement.

Visitors to Shrewsbury’s Indoor Market can also vote for their favourite market trader of the year by completing one of the nomination forms and posting it in the ballot box provided.

Councillor Dean said: “The annual mayor’s awards is a great way to honour those who help put the pride into our wonderful town.

There are so many people in our community who always go that extra mile without asking for recognition for the work they do, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those unsung heroes in Shrewsbury.

"I would urge the public to nominate any individual or group they feel worthy by visiting the town council’s website and completing the nomination form online.”

Any queries can be directed to the mayor's secretary on 01743 257655 or email carol.pullen@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk

The closing date for completed entries is April 1.