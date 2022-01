The scene after watches were stolen from Goldsmith's of Shrewsbury

Ian Bevan, aged 37, is accused of burglary with intent to steal from Goldsmith’s of Shrewsbury in the Square on April 10 last year.

He made no plea at Telford Magistrates’ Court and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 22. Bevan, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody.