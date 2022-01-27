Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train line blocked between Shrewsbury and Wellington due to signalling fault

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Trains have not been running between Shrewsbury and Wellington on Thursday morning because of a signalling fault on the line.

Replacement buses were put on from Shrewsbury
Replacement buses were put on from Shrewsbury

Commuters had to use replacement bus services between the county town and Wolverhampton with National Rails saying the closure was expected to last until noon.

A spokesperson for National Rail said both north and south lines were blocked.

"As a result, buses are replacing trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

Passengers were told they could use their train ticket on London Northwestern Railway between Crewe and Birmingham, National Express West Midlands on bus Route 5 Wolverhampton - Bilbrook - Codsall and Arriva Buses on the following routes: 4, 9, 10, 10A, 10B, X4, X5 and 96.

They were urged to check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News