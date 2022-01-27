Train line blocked between Shrewsbury and Wellington due to signalling fault

Replacement buses were put on from Shrewsbury

Commuters had to use replacement bus services between the county town and Wolverhampton with National Rails saying the closure was expected to last until noon.

A spokesperson for National Rail said both north and south lines were blocked.

"As a result, buses are replacing trains between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

Passengers were told they could use their train ticket on London Northwestern Railway between Crewe and Birmingham, National Express West Midlands on bus Route 5 Wolverhampton - Bilbrook - Codsall and Arriva Buses on the following routes: 4, 9, 10, 10A, 10B, X4, X5 and 96.