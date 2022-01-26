'Be kind' plea issued by Shrewsbury leaders as mask rules are relaxed

Whilst welcoming the lifting of restrictions, Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce says it’s vital that people respect each other’s views when it comes to staying safe.

The legal requirement to wear a mask inside public spaces, like shops, will no longer be in force from Thursday, January 27, although the government is still recommending the use of masks in crowded places.

Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, was established at the start of the pandemic to keep the town centre safe by working together to share information between organisations and businesses.

The taskforce has welcomed the easing of restrictions but urged people to remain vigilant and respectful of others.

In a group statement, the taskforce said: “Our main role is to work together to make Shrewsbury safe and welcoming for everyone, whether people are coming into the town centre to work, shop or enjoy spending time with friends and family.

“The fact that national restrictions are being lifted is good news, and we all want to return to normality, but we need to acknowledge that people have different views about the pandemic.

“Public health advice is that the number of cases of Covid remain high in Shropshire, and it is important to protect our most vulnerable residents. Masks are still a vital tool to reduce transmission and are recommended inside enclosed public spaces, even when they are not legally required.

“We hope that everyone will respect each other’s decisions, and want to make it clear that if business owners ask their customers to continue to wear masks inside their premises, they are totally within their rights to do so.