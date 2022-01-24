Case against hospital facing charges over death of dialysis patient adjourned

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Care Quality Commission is taking action against Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in relation to the death of Mohammed Ismael Zaman, known as 'Bolly".

No parties were in attendance at Telford Magistrates Court for the first hearing today. The case was adjourned until March 31.

Mr Zaman, a trainee pharmacist from Telford, was undergoing treatment at the renal unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 18, 2019, when his dialysis machine became disconnected.

He died after losing three pints of blood in seven minutes.

The case has three charges listed against the trust, all of a "registered person fail to provide care and treatment in safe way resulting in harm or loss".