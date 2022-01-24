Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Case against hospital facing charges over death of dialysis patient adjourned

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A court case against a hospital trust facing legal action over the death of a dialysis patient has been adjourned until March.

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Care Quality Commission is taking action against Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in relation to the death of Mohammed Ismael Zaman, known as 'Bolly".

No parties were in attendance at Telford Magistrates Court for the first hearing today. The case was adjourned until March 31.

Mr Zaman, a trainee pharmacist from Telford, was undergoing treatment at the renal unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 18, 2019, when his dialysis machine became disconnected.

He died after losing three pints of blood in seven minutes.

The case has three charges listed against the trust, all of a "registered person fail to provide care and treatment in safe way resulting in harm or loss".

The charges come under Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act, intended to avoid patients being exposed to risk of avoidable harm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Health
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News