Mystery guest teaser as Morecambe and Wise play coming to Shrewsbury

In the production Thom has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called 'A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple'. Dennis, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom's confidence will be restored, and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote...