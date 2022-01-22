Mystery guest teaser as Morecambe and Wise play coming to Shrewsbury

The Play What I Wrote comes to Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, from Wednesday, January 26, to Saturday, January 29, after a successful Christmas run at the Birmingham Rep Theatre.
Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston joined the company on its opening night in Birmingham. Other previous mystery guest stars have included Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Denise Welch, Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Sting.
The cast includes Dennis Herdman, Mitesh Soni, and Thom Tuck, with direction by double Olivier Award winner Sean Foley.
In the production Thom has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called 'A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple'. Dennis, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom's confidence will be restored, and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote...
Tickets are on sale at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue box office.