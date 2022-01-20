Strictly's Seann Walsh joins 'stellar' line up for Shrewsbury Comedy Festival

Seann Walsh

The popular comedian will take part in the gala show at Theatre Severn on Sunday, July 17. The festival will also include performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Steve Royle, Gary Delaney and comedy duo Flo & Joan.

Walsh has starred on Live At The Apollo, Tonight at The London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, Play To The Whistle, Virtually Famous, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Chatty Man, Stand Up Central, and is a regular guest on The Jonathan Ross Show. He can also be seen acting in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move where he plays audience favourite, Grizzo.

Festival director Kevin Bland said: “We are very happy to secure Seann Walsh as another high calibre performer for this year’s festival. Currently, he is absolutely at the top of his game and undoubtedly one of the best live acts around. His inclusion means the gala show is shaping up very well, with yet more names to be added to an already stellar line-up.”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show are £33.50 and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/comedy/shrewsbury-international-comedy-festival-gala/