It's ready, steady cook as Shrewsbury pupils cook up a storm

Teacher Mary Morgan and pupil George Bentley

The School Food Showdown, a healthy eating roadshow run by chef Ian Rotherham, visited Coleham Primary School.

Pupils and teachers in Team Red Chillis and Team Green Peppers competed in a live cook off.

They donned their aprons and chef hats to cook up a storm. Children in the audience cheered for their favourites, before judging the cook off and tasting samples.

The Green Peppers team, pupils Elsa Tipton and George Coales with teacher Alice Evans

Chef Ian Rotherham

The Red Chillis winning dish

Team Red Peppers emerged victorious with their winning dish, a vegan lentil and spinach curry with spicy rice.

The event delivered part of the healthy eating curriculum, teaching children about food groups, healthy eating habits and the importance of eating fruit and vegetables daily.

School business manager Tracy Othen said: "Thank you to our school catering team 'Academy' for organising this event. The children saw how easy it is to prepare a fresh healthy meal and had lots of fun in the process!

George Bentley, of the Red Chillis, in full concentration

"It's important that children have good relationships with food from an early age and learn cookery skills, and so we inspire this with a variety of chef events throughout the year."

Pupil George Coales, 10, said: "It was really fun being being on the chef team and cooking in front of all those people. The meal we cooked was really tasty. I might even cook it at home!"