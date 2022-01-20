Retail boss hopeful relaxing mask rule will encourage 'reluctant' shoppers out

Pockets in Shrewsbury's Square was raided in the early hours. Photo: Google

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory in retail settings when restrictions are relaxed next Thursday, though people are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces and when meeting strangers.

The mask rule has been in place since Friday, December 10, but the rule change has come as a relief to some stores.

Sophie Taylor, store manager at Pockets Menswear in Shrewsbury, said staff will continue to wear masks, but she is pleased about the change as she believes some shoppers may have been put off by being forced to wear face coverings.

"I do think wearing masks has made people more reluctant to shop," she said. "Some people have been a bit slack with wearing them. Because we've got five floors, sometimes they ask if no-one's upstairs, can they take their mask off. But we've not had any trouble with it."

She added: "We do a lot of personal shopping and suit fittings, so we'll definitely keep that going (mask-wearing). I think it's good practice."

A busy Christmas period has been followed by a quiet post-festive sale, but Sophie is hopeful more shoppers will now be encouraged to head out.

"I think we had one of the best Decembers we've had," she said. "I think people were being a bit more lavish, buying maybe two gifts for someone instead of one, or spending £200 instead of £100.