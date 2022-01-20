Foster homes needed for dogs says charity

Georgie is pictured with fostering co-ordinator, Vickie Plant

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is looking to recruit foster carers who live no more than an hour’s drive from the Shrewsbury centre. They will need to have their own transport so they can take their foster dog to meet potential adopters, or attend appointments at the centre.

Vickie Plant, manager of the Home from Home fostering scheme, said: “Some dogs that are very young, old, those who are poorly, recovering from an operation or those dogs that just don’t settle into kennel life, really benefit from being able to continue to enjoy their home comforts and the love of a family until they find a new forever home.

“We know the requirements to become a foster carer are quite specific, but we really hope that there are people out there who want to give dogs a little bit of extra TLC in their hour of need.”

One dog that the team would like to find a foster home for is Georgie, a 16-year-old West Highland Terrier.

“Gorgeous Georgie was a much-loved dog but has found herself at Dogs Trust after a change in her owner’s circumstances meant they could no longer keep her.

“She is a typical older lady. She likes to potter in the garden and enjoys an afternoon snooze. Obviously kennel life is very busy and noisier than she is used to, so we would love to find her a foster home so she can continue to enjoy the home comforts she is used to before she finds her new family.”

Fostering is completely free and Dogs Trust Shrewsbury will provide everything from food, toys, bedding and any medication the dog needs, as well as full support and advice.

Although dog lovers with children and other pets can become foster carers, foster homes without children or other animals make it easier for the dog to fit into their new home life.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer, please e-mail Victoria.plant@dogstrust.org.uk