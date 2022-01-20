Notification Settings

Fire crews help police break into properties in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

Fire crews helped the police to gain entry two Shropshire properties in the early hours.

A fire engine
In the first incident in New Park Road, Shrewsbury, a fire engine was mobilised from the nearby fire station at 4.29am on Thursday.

With an ambulance in attendance the crew used small gear and the crew's stop message was sent at 4.44am.

At about the same time a fire crew from Bridgnorth was sent to Ash Road in the town, at 4.36am as they responded to "a request from the police to assist with gaining entry to a property".

The crew used equipment described as "small gear" and their stop message was sent at 5am.

A land ambulance was also at that scene.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been invited to comment.









