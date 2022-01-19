Notification Settings

Fresh Shrewsbury road safety meeting after multiple accidents outside schools

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A fresh meeting is being held to discuss road safety in a school area where several children have been hit by cars.

Several Shrewsbury town councillors lent their support to campaigns for safer roads around The Priory School and Meole Brace Secondary School
The Radbrook Road Safety Group, who are campaigning for safer roads around The Priory School and Meole Brace Secondary School in Shrewsbury, will meet this Friday at Radbrook Community Centre.

The group launched after Priory pupil Joe Warren suffered nasty bruising when he was knocked off his bike in Bank Farm Road last term.

A Shropshire Council representative will be at the meeting to discuss potential measures that could be brought in with concerned residents. Town councillors and school representatives are also expected at the meeting. Organiser Angela Warren, mother of Joe, said she hopes as many people as possible will attend.

It starts at 7pm at the community centre in Calverton Way.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

