Fresh Shrewsbury homes plan submitted

Artist's impressions of how the apartment block featured in the development may look.

Shropshire Council's housing company, Cornovii, wants to build 136 homes on land off London Road in Shrewsbury, next to Emstrey Crematorium.

The development will include an apartment block at the entrance off London Road, individual units, as well as self build plots where people can build their own homes..

Under the plans the main access for the site would be off the new Weir Hill Road, which leads to another major development under construction.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans outlines the mix of properties within the site, with some for rent and some to be sold on the open market.

The mix will include "a range of two, three and four bed low energy homes for open market sale", and "a range of one and two bed homes for private rent, affordable rent and shared ownership".

The plans also include a "range of one, two and three-bed bungalows", "self-build serviced plots", and "custom-build serviced plots", as well as "carbon neutral homes for open market sale".

The design statement says that the site's location makes it ideal for the development, stating: "The site, in close proximity to the A5, will form a gateway development into Shrewsbury and offers excellent views over the River Severn Valley."

The development has a series of "design principles" with plans for the homes to be created in red brick, with 'deep overhanging eaves', 'gabled frontages', 'pitched roofs', 'decorative angled brick', and 'simple, vertically proportioned windows'.

The report outlines the ambition to match the design with properties in the local area.

It states the intention for "the use of materials and details common within Shrewsbury and the local area to create a unique development with a strong tie to Shrewsbury."

The apartment block will sit on the corner of the site at the junction of Weir Hill Road and London Road, with the statement saying: "One of the key buildings on the site is the apartment block at the junction between London Road and Weir Hill road.

"This building defines the aesthetic of the site and the details used in it’s design are used throughout the development."