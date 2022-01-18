Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The blaze happened at CJ Wildlife in Upton Magna, shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing out of the roof of a building at the site as firefighters tackle the flames.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that an area of 20m by 50m was "fully involved" in the fire, but station manager Craig Jackson said the early report and "assertive" work from fire crews meant the blaze was contained to a small part of the building.

INCIDENT: Crews have dealt with a large fire nr Uton Magna. Thanks to an early report from staff and the assertive firefighting from crews the fire was contained to a small area of the large building. Fire investigation currently on scene @ShropshireStar @BBCShropshire @bbcmtd pic.twitter.com/k6PYVDsxxg — Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) January 18, 2022

He said: "Crews have dealt with a large fire near Upton Magna. Thanks to an early report from staff and the assertive firefighting from crews the fire was contained to a small area of the large building. Fire investigation currently on scene."

The fire service's log said: "At 7.48 on Tuesday, January 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a commercial fire in Shrewsbury.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Fire involving two-storey brick building. Building approximately 20m by 50m fully involved in fire. Two main jets in use to extinguish fire. Aerial ladder platform and water bowsers in attendance to assist with firefighting operations.