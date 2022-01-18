Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seven fire crews scrambled to large fire at Shrewsbury bird seed factory

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Seven fire engines were scrambled to a large fire at a bird seed factory near Shrewsbury.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The blaze happened at CJ Wildlife in Upton Magna, shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing out of the roof of a building at the site as firefighters tackle the flames.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that an area of 20m by 50m was "fully involved" in the fire, but station manager Craig Jackson said the early report and "assertive" work from fire crews meant the blaze was contained to a small part of the building.

He said: "Crews have dealt with a large fire near Upton Magna. Thanks to an early report from staff and the assertive firefighting from crews the fire was contained to a small area of the large building. Fire investigation currently on scene."

The fire service's log said: "At 7.48 on Tuesday, January 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a commercial fire in Shrewsbury.

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing through the roof at CJ Wildlife. Pictures: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Fire involving two-storey brick building. Building approximately 20m by 50m fully involved in fire. Two main jets in use to extinguish fire. Aerial ladder platform and water bowsers in attendance to assist with firefighting operations.

"Seven fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform, the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Shrewsbury and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News