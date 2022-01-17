River Severn flooding debate to be demanded by MPs

River Severn flooding hit Ironbridge and many parts of the county in 2020

The River Severn Caucus, chaired by Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, met to discuss the matter earlier today.

The Conservative MP said the members had agreed to jointly write to the Backbench Business Committee to ask for a Parliamentary Debate on “Flooding of River Severn”.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Kawczynski said: "The River Severn causes great destruction and economic damage not just to Shrewsbury but many communities downstream.

"I am grateful to have secured support from 40 MPs who have this river flowing through their constituencies. It was good to have the Flooding Minister in Shrewsbury last summer at my invitation to meet the River Severn Partnership. She heard then the GVA uplift opportunities to manage this river.