Runners set for a blast as Shrewsbury Colour Run returns

The colour run is taking place in Shrewsbury this spring

The Shrewsbury Colour Run takes place at the Sansaw Estate, Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, on Saturday, April 2. The race is organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, with proceeds raised supporting cancer patients and their families throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The 5K event has so far raised more than £29,000 for the charity. It is open to everyone, young and old, who would like to have fun while supporting others. Participants who can stroll, jog or run the course can expect to be doused with a riot of coloured powder by volunteers along the route.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer for Lingen Davies, said it was fantastic to be able to plan and hold events like this again.

“We marked our Ruby Appeal in 2019 with the Ruby Colour Run and raised £12,000 which was brilliant," she said.

"Obviously we haven’t been able to do much over the last few years so we are delighted we can offer the Shrewsbury Colour Run to our supporters this April. “A very big thank you to all of our sponsors - Aico, Henshalls, Hometyre , Six Ticks, Peakes Travel, and Thomas Consulting - their support means we can hold these large scale events and raise much needed funds to enhance cancer care and support in the community for people in our area.

“The Shrewsbury Colour Run is going to be a great event, lots of fun for everyone, and we hope to see lots of people there. So whether someone wants to run on their own, with family, friends or colleagues, get signed up now!” she added.