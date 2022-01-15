Brand new Shrewsbury Proms in the Park to be headlined by county singing star

Singer Holly Teague will perform at Shrewsbury's Proms in the Park

The concert at West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury, will feature all the classics from the 'Last Night of the Proms' performed by the 40-piece Midlands Proms Orchestra, plus the voice of Shrewsbury-born classical singer Holly Teague. It takes place on September 10.

She said: "The evening will be glitzy and glamorous, but also family friendly, with a fun and varied programme of tunes everybody will know and love. We very much hope that we are in a much happier position come summer 2022, but as this is an outdoor event, we are ready and prepared to cater to restrictions and make sure that everybody feels safe to attend. There are various ticket options available to make attending accessible for everyone, and if you're a regular concert go-er, we'd really like to encourage you to bring along a friend who maybe wouldn't ordinarily attend a "classical" concert... A full orchestra is an amazing experience live and it's right here on our doorstep!"

"I have known the organisers for a while now, so when they approached me to help organise an outdoor 'Last Night of the Proms' style concert, I jumped at the opportunity! I am a freelance classical singer based in London, but Shropshire is my home county and I spent much of lockdowns two and three with my parents near Whitchurch. I love living in London, but I really miss the hills! I have organised various concerts here over the years, and performing at home is always really special.

"Life has been so difficult for musicians over the pandemic; we live to share our art, which has obviously been impossible this year. Shropshire is full of talented musicians, so with this in mind, I am busy putting together an orchestra made up of local people which we shall title "The Midlands Proms Orchestra" especially for the night! We very much hope that this will be an annual event, and an important date in Shropshire's calendar for years to come."

Peter Metcalfe, director of UKAC Events, who have organised the event, said “Shrewsbury is a wonderful place with so much history and character and we felt it was the perfect place to hold our Proms in the Park. We want to create the real party atmosphere which is associated with the Last Night of the Proms, with flags being waved and the crowd joining in with the Classics such as ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.

"Shropshire has so many incredible musicians, some at the very top of the classical music world, and we want to showcase their talents alongside other superb artists from across the UK. With the late summer sun setting and the sounds of Elgar, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven filling the night sky it is sure to be an evening to remember."