Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Temporary homes for homeless approved in £5m council project

By Keri TriggShrewsburyPublished:

A £5 million council plan to buy 60 houses to be used as temporary accommodation for homeless people has been given the green light.

The homes will be used as temporary accommodation for homeless people in the county
The homes will be used as temporary accommodation for homeless people in the county

The scheme, which Shropshire Council says will reduce its reliance on unsuitable and costly B&Bs, won unanimous backing from councillors at a meeting on Thursday.

The properties will be spread across the county and will be made available to households presenting as homeless, giving them a secure place to live while they are supported to move on to a more permanent home.

The council had already agreed in July 2020 to spend £1.5m, which will come from money collected from housing developers through ‘section 106’ agreements, to secure more temporary accommodation through striking deals with housing associations and landlords.

However the updated plan sees the budget for the project upped to £5m, with the difference to be funded through borrowing, and will see the council buy the homes instead of renting.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a really positive report that’s promising a good programme of investment into supporting some of our most vulnerable people and providing the most appropriate accommodation for them when they need it the most.”

Councillor Carroll said the council was supporting more people than ever in temporary accommodation, following the Government’s ‘Everyone In’ scheme at the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently 135 Shropshire households in B&Bs.

Councillor Carroll said: “Bed and breakfasts are absolutely not the right place for us to be placing people and we need to work to reduce our use of them as much as possible.

“Sometimes there will be a need, especially out of hours and in urgent situations, but they should always be a last resort.”

The properties will be managed by Shropshire Towns and Rural (STAR) Housing, the council’s arms-length social housing provider.

Councillor Carroll said the majority would be one-bed houses and flats to reflect the fact that most homeless households in the county are single adults, but two- and three-bed homes will also be purchased for families.

It is hoped the programme will save the council around £1 million a year by reducing its heavy reliance on B&Bs, but Councillor Carroll said the “far more important” consideration was the improved quality of life for the people being housed.

Councillor Heather Kidd, who represents Chirbury and Worthen asked for the council to ensure some of the homes are provided in the county’s rural areas, to avoid people having to move away from their support networks.

Councillor Carroll said the council would consider all suitable properties located anywhere in the county.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Politics
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg

Reporter@KeriTrigg_LDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News