Four men in 20s arrested in Shrewsbury on trafficking offences

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested four young men on suspicion of trafficking offences in Shrewsbury.

The arrests were carried out at various addresses across the town on Thursday morning - four men, aged 21, 25, 22 and 22, were taken into custody.

The operation is part of West Mercia Police’s ongoing work to tackle the criminal exploitation of children in Shropshire through their involvement in drug supply.

To report concerns about child criminal exploitation and drugs supply visit the Tell Us About section of the police website. Or, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online crimestoppers-org.uk.

Visit westmercia.police.uk/police-forces/west-mercia-police/areas/west-mercia/campaigns/campaigns/2019/protect to find out more about the Protect campaign.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

