Family mediation service launched

By Toby NealShrewsburyPublished:

A new online family mediation service has been launched in Shropshire and Mid Wales by a Shrewsbury-based law firm.

Wace Morgan Solicitors has launched the initiative as part of the national family mediation week from January 17 to 21.

“Our new service is now available online to help people find out whether mediation could assist them to navigate through divorce and find the best way forward for themselves and their families,” said Wace Morgan’s, Esther Evans who has worked in mediation for many years.

“We have outreach posts in Telford, Oswestry, Welshpool, Newtown and Church Stretton but following government guidelines our teams are currently working remotely and providing mediation services online.

“We are able to deliver the same exceptional service remotely and have found that our clients find that online meetings are more convenient and quicker to arrange.”

Family Mediation Week, organised by the national Family Mediators Association, aims to raise awareness of family mediation as an alternative to costly court battles for separating couples.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

