Clubs and good causes in Shrewsbury urged to apply for council grants

Shrewsbury Town Council is awarding grants to local organisations to fund either new projects or continued services, and may also be used as matched funding.

Applications must be from a properly formed group, club, committee or charity, which must show that the group has charitable/community aims whilst benefitting the residents of Shrewsbury.

Organisations will also need to show that they possess a constitution/set of rules, a bank account and public liability insurance.

For guidance or for an application form, visit shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/finance/grants

Applications must be received by Friday, January 28, and will then be considered by members of the finance and general purposes committee at their virtual meeting on Monday, February 7.

If your project is selected for consideration, representatives are expected to join the online meeting to state their reasons why funding should be awarded, and answer any questions about the project from councillors.