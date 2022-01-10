Traders praised for creativity in festive shop windows contest

Some of the Christmas window displays in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury competition, organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID saw businesses throughout the town centre decorate their windows in a bid to win one of the prizes on offer.

It featured three categories: smaller shops, sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire and won by Penny Farthing with Deja Brew taking the runners-up spot; larger shops, sponsored by Reclaim Tax UK, won by Meg Hawkins Art with Tanners Wines runners-up; and charity shops, sponsored by Max Ball Virtual Assistant, won by the Salvation Army shop with the Home Essentials charity shop runners-up.

People were asked to register their favourite as part of the public voting section of the competition, with Heart and Arrow tattoo studio in St John’s Hill coming out on top – for the second year running.

Prizes for the winners were donated by Henshalls Insurance Brokers, and the results were revealed at the Shrewsbury Business Chambers Christmas cocktails and canapes evening when trophies and prizes were awarded.

Kevin Lockwood, chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, said there had been a great response. “The competition was a great success and very popular,” he said. “Once again we have seen our traders and the public entering into the Christmas spirit by helping us celebrate another fantastic Christmas Window Competition.