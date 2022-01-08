Shrewsbury company celebrates retaining good rating as pressures mount on the domiciliary care industry

Staff at Agape

Domiciliary care provider Agapé, based at Oxon Business Park, Bicton Heath, is this week celebrating retaining its 'good' rating with the care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC had launched an inspection focused on safeguarding and leadership after receiving a number of concerns about the management of the service. They included allegations that abuse had occurred, and action had not been taken to safeguard people.

But the inspector spoke to five present staff members and reported: "The registered manager acknowledged that prior to our inspection visit, there had been concerns about some staff's behaviour. They told us this had now been resolved, as these staff members no longer worked for the agency."

Siobhan Owen, the company's managing director, said her company like every other domiciliary care provider in Shropshire has been under massive pressure for almost two years to keep people safe during the pandemic.

"The care staff are tired, the managers are tired. It feels like a never ending battle," she said.

"However, Agapé, despite the strain of staff shortages, budget cuts and covid has managed to easily retain its GOOD rating."

One inspector visited from November 16 and 18 and spoke with six members of staff including two health care assistants, one senior health care assistant, two deputy managers and the registered manager before coming to conclusions which were published on January 6.

At the time of the inspection the company was making visits to 33 people and looks after those with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions, personal care, physical disabilities, sensory impairment.

Ms Owen said that "Despite the enormous pressure that we have all been under, the funding cuts and staffing restraints, we have still been able to provide a safe, effective and caring service for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The challenge has been and still is unprecedented, with people no longer wanting and willing to work in care. There are hundreds of vulnerable people in our local area in desperate need of Home Care, which, at its worst means people have no help to wash, dress, prepare food or drink or take medication, which are all the most basic of human rights."

She added: "Some are waiting in hospital beds for months on end, which in turn is putting huge pressure on NHS resources. The biggest frustration for us at present is we cannot help enough.

"However, we are determined that moving into the future, if we can overcome this we can overcome anything.