School to plant 315 saplings in honour of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Saplings will be planted on the ground of Concord College and in the local community

The application for the saplings at Acton Burnell-based Concord College was led by head of grounds Paul Humphreys, who submitted full information including grid references and planting proposals to the Woodland Trust which is spearheading the green initiative.

As a ‘Platinum School Tree’ planter, Concord will be receiving the saplings – 105 medium wildlife, 105 medium year-round colour and 105 medium working wood saplings - in March.

They will be planted into two litre pots on-site and grown for up to five years before being planted in the college grounds and the village of Acton Burnell.

Together with an earlier all-school planting scheme, the total number of saplings at the college will be over 840, most of which will be grown in designated polytunnels.

Paul said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the UK-wide national tree planting campaign, known as the Queen’s Green Canopy. It will not only aid the college’s green commitments, but will also benefit the local community.

“As we grow the saplings, we may lose about 20% to 30% through natural causes. But with knowledge, care and dedication of the grounds team, as well as the college’s eco groups, other staff and students alike, as the years go by we hope to create smaller plantations and green areas around the college’s 73 acre campus.

“There is further potential to plant new trees in some of the college’s properties in the local village and hopefully in the wider community too.”