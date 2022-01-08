Repairs completed to make Shrewsbury woodland areas safer for walkers

Work has been done to make the steps safer and nicer to look at

Shrewsbury Town Council staff have been improving access to the steps at their nature reserves around the town.

The council looks after over twenty sites in Shrewsbury, ranging from large local nature reserves and Sites of Special Scientific Interest, to small community woodlands.

Over the winter months, the council’s countryside and green space team has carried out work to repair and maintain the many sets of steps on their sites.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and greenspace manager, said: “Whilst much of the land on our nature reserves is wild, there is an emphasis on ensuring that people can access them safely and easily.

“Our work covered about ten different sets of steps across various sites and included everything from full rebuilds, to replacing handrails and refreshing stone to remove trip hazards.

“We have also installed a few more of our rustic benches, made from fallen timber on our sites with a chainsaw mill.”

The council’s countryside areas support a large variety of plants and animals.